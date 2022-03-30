Nexus of Good: Building it back

The remarkable manner in which Odisha gets back to normalcy after being repeatedly hit by natural disasters is a lesson for other states. This story is about the restoration of the electricity network after the devastation caused by cyclone 'Yaas'. Coastal districts of Odisha are vulnerable to frequent cyclonic disturbances. High winds, torrential rains and storm surges associated with the cyclone bring damage to the coastal settlements. The recent severe cyclonic storm 'Yaas' crossed north Odisha's coast with a maximum sustained wind speed of 130-140 kmph, gusting up to 155 kmph on May 26, 2021.



It caused extensive damage to the electrical distribution networks. However, with meticulous planning and flawless execution, power supply to 95 per cent of the affected consumers could be restored in 72 hours and the restoration was almost completed within the next 48 hours.

Odisha learned a bitter lesson after the super cyclone of 1999. Over the two decades that followed, the state government has established a world-class disaster preparedness and post-disaster response system that has been widely acknowledged by international agencies like UNDRR. The state kept on learning from each calamity and continuously kept on upgrading its disaster preparedness and mitigation standard operating procedures (SOPs)

When it comes to power infrastructure, the state's network has expanded manifold over the past two decades. The length of the distribution network has gone up from 1.14 lakh circuit km to 3.74 lakh circuit km. The state's Energy Department had three major challenges when it started preparation for a possible summer cyclone in May 2021. The second wave of the pandemic was accelerating fast. Seventy-eight dedicated Covid-care facilities are functioning in the state, out of which 60 have ICU facilities. Six major oxygen manufacturing units and about 30 oxygen refilling plants required continuous power supply. Odisha was supplying medical oxygen to several states. Tata Power had taken over the management of the northern distribution utility on April 1, 2021. They did not have any prior experience in pre-cyclone preparedness and post-cyclone restoration.

Cyclone Yaas caused storm surges of up to four metres in height. Incessant rains — followed by the cyclone and tidal ingress — flooded thousands of hectares of low-lying lands. Carrying on restoration work was difficult. Poles and equipment were moved by float — through small vessels and, at times, on shoulders.

Power supply to about 30 lakh consumers got disrupted, and more than one lakh distribution transformers were out of order. The maximum load came down by about 1,500 MW, which is about 40 per cent of the total demand of the state. However, the grid was managed smoothly through coordination with the generators and Eastern Region Load Dispatch Centre (ERLDC). A fully functional backup State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) was made operational at Meramundali — 100 km away from the SLDC at Bhubaneswar to take care of the eventualities in case the cyclone impacted the capital city.

Fail-safe power supply arrangements were made for all six large oxygen-generating plants through emergency grid connectivity, though they have their own captive generating units. All oxygen plants and Covid hospitals / Covid-care centres were provided with DG-sets with enough fuel for seven days.

Cyclone preparedness had started early in April 2021 by pruning tree branches and strengthening distribution infrastructure. Critical consumers like oxygen plants, Covid-care centres, hospitals, public waterworks, important administrative offices, telecom exchanges etc. were mapped in advance so that the feeders serving them could be restored on a priority basis.

Adequate materials like poles, transformers, AB cables etc. were mobilised and pre-positioned at strategic locations for early restoration. Transport vehicles and machineries like cranes, pole erectors, DG sets, power hacksaw, emergency lights and other T&P were pre-placed. Existing EPC contractors, rate contract holders and utility workmen were mobilised at different locations before the cyclone to start restoration works immediately after the cyclone. Advance procurement action was taken for the dispatch of materials at short notice. Emergency Restoration System (ERS) gangs & EHT towers were moved to critical grids for meeting any eventuality of transmission tower collapse.

Personal protective equipment like safety helmets, discharge rods, hand gloves and safety belts & boots, masks & sanitiser etc. were procured in sufficient quantities for workmen. DISCOMs were instructed to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) before re-energizing line and equipment during post-cyclone restoration. Mass-scale employee vaccination drives were conducted prior to the cyclone. Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) of workmen was also carried out prior to deployment and after the completion of work to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

More than 10,000 workmen were engaged, along with 5,000 utility staff, for completing the restoration work within five days. Sufficient numbers of pole-masters, cranes etc. were put to use to prevent workmen's fatigue. The department enhanced the wage rates by 50 per cent and additional food charges were also allowed for the workmen engaged in post-cyclone restoration work. Higher charges were also allowed for the transport vehicles and equipment to be requisitioned for post-cyclone restoration work.

The power supply was restored to district headquarters towns and Covid hospitals within eight hours, oxygen plants within 12 hours and block headquarters within 24 hours. Eighty per cent of public waterworks and primary healthcare centres were restored power supply within 48 hours. Power supply to 99.5 per cent of consumers could be restored within five days.

Such a scale of restoration of the electrical network in five days after a disaster of this magnitude is unprecedented. The extensive preparation, meticulous planning, the anticipation of damages, adapting to the preparedness and response according to the need were key to the successful completion of restoration work in record time.

What happened in Odisha in the management of the post-Yaas fallout was truly exemplary. Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary, Energy, and his committed team of officers could make it happen because of advance planning and smooth execution by taking all the stakeholders into confidence and political leadership and direction from the highest level of the government. It also presents a great example of the nexus of good as the approach adopted by this team can be replicated by other states in managing natural disasters

