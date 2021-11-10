Nexus of Good: Battle begins at home

Routine noises of yelling and screaming, accompanied with clatter of leather belt hitting a human being, were common sounds that the neighborhood had grown used to in some parts of the pristine hills surrounding Pune city in Maharashtra. There was almost a set protocol that followed. After the cries had died down, women from the neighborhood would gather to help the victim woman and nurse her bruises, but never once did they question her fate because, almost every day, one woman or the other seemed to have the bad omen of suffering that fate at the hands of her husband or in-laws.



But that evening, during the Covid-induced lockdown, a group of three women quickly assembled and gathered courage to knock on the door while the yelling and screaming was gathering pace. By knocking on the door, they startled both the victim and the tormentor. There was a deafening silence for a moment. The women at the door knocked again. A man in his early 30s opened the door while holding a belt in his hand. The women began by asking him why he was beating his wife. Too embarrassed, the man stepped out of the house and walked away. They went behind him as the neighborhood stepped out of their closely cluttered homes to see the unfolding drama. He ran into the darkness of the fields.

The women returned back to find the victim surrounded by other women from the neighborhood and some men. The victim was very angry at the group of three women for 'interfering' in their household matter and for embarrassing her husband; and questioned if they had never been beaten by their husbands. In some places in the district, the objection to the intervention also became about caste – women of a caste interfering in households of another caste. Undeterred, roughly 21,000 women intervened in over 6,000 cases of domestic violence in the district and brought about a quiet social revolution in over three months, leading to the implementation of the Domestic Violence Act of 2005, as part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

Indrani Misra, a leading pediatrician found an opportunity to broach this sensitive issue of domestic violence with her husband, Ayush Prasad — a young IAS officer posted as chief executive officer, Zila Parishad, Pune. She spoke rather passionately about the shadow pandemic during a walk in their garden and told him that authorities in Australia had made arrangements for women suffering from domestic violence to stay in hotels. Later that evening, this was posted as a message by Ayush on a WhatsApp group of elected Zila Parishad members, asking if there was an increase in domestic violence in the peri-urban and rural areas of the district. There was no response for a day. The message was posted again the following day. Several members were either unaware as their focus was more on infrastructure development works rather than social issues. Some opined that there was no such problem in Pune District. The same day, the home minister of the state posted a video on social media, warning against any form of domestic violence.

Impressed by the works of ASHA workers during and before the pandemic, Ayush thought of taking forward the vision of the state government and effectively implementing the Domestic Violence Act, 2005. He considered building a voluntary force of women in each ward of gram panchayats, and in townships and housing societies, to prevent domestic violence and render support to the victims. Accordingly, a three-member team — consisting of an elected member from Panchayati Raj, an anganwadi sevika of the woman & child welfare department and a woman leader from a self-help group in the village — was constituted in each ward. They were trained through a series of zoom calls. WhatsApp groups were created at the village, cluster of villages, taluka and district levels to give them a sense of community as they were geographically dispersed and the lockdown hindered group interactions. They were instructed to work as an extension to women protection officers in each taluka, who were recruited during the previous decade.

The next step was to utilise the media to convey a few messages. While answering a question to the local press about the initiative, Ayush responded by saying that "those who torment women during the lockdown would be institutionally quarantined" — a departure from the Domestic Violence Act, 2005 where the victim is shifted to a safe location. The news caught the imagination of the people during the eventless days of the lockdown and saw its '15 minutes of fame' in the form of memes featuring wives warning their husbands of possible institutional quarantine. Senior political leaders, including MP Supriya Sule, held a Facebook live session on the issue, and over five lakh people attended it. News in media and social media focused on the issue of domestic violence and raised public awareness about this sensitive issue. It also motivated thousands of women volunteers in each village to work more diligently on the issue, as they felt they were part of a larger mission to bring about a social revolution.

During the last six months, and several thousand documented and undocumented interventions later, a safe environment for women has been created in their homes — a place where most of them not only live, but also work and which is the core of their social interactions. Many women have narrated that they have found strength to voice their concerns, without the fear of being physically assaulted. A small but significant change for equality has begun from the home!

What a young, dynamic and visionary officer like Ayush Prasad could do is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good. He demonstrated that small but significant and scalable steps can be taken by civil servants despite all the problems and limitations. Such officers also display how media can be leveraged and politicians could be taken into confidence to convey positive messages that can lead to social transformation.

