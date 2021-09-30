Healthy transmogrification

Illicit liquor is a massive social, economic and law enforcement nightmare across India. It has been known to destroy innumerable lives by death, criminal conviction, disability and addiction apart from ruining livelihoods, families and health. The brunt of this evil is most intensely felt by the poor and illiterate classes.

In January this year, Dr Aravind Chaturvedi was posted as the Superintendent of Police of Barabanki, a district of UP adjoining its capital city Lucknow. Barabanki is a prosperous district but it has some great challenges. It is notorious for narcotics and illicit liquor. Hence, the first priority for Aravind on being posted there was to curb these criminal activities.

Crackdowns and raids on illicit liquor makers and sellers across the district revealed some bitter truths. Many of those being arrested would go right back to their 'trade' after release. And, most of those involved were stuck in this trade due to a lack of alternative source of income. Ironically, a few villages had almost all residents involved in illicit liquor making. The issues were discussed at length with colleagues. On ascertaining the details, they were able to spot a few villages which were worst affected. One of the places with the highest concentration of such cases was a small village of Chaynpurwa in Ramnagar tehsil of the district. This became the centre of the initiative.

Chaynpurwa is a remote village, cut-off from the nearby suburbs on account of being surrounded by the expansive Bhagahar Lake on three sides. The people here had lost a lot to the illicit liquor trade. Out of the 94 families of this village, 32 women were widows. Only 6 men in the entire village were in a condition to work. The others were in jail, handicapped or heavily addicted. Most children didn't go to school and those who did faced economic hurdles and social stigma. It was a painful sight.

Uplifting a village out of poverty is a difficult task, but lifting one out of the grip of crime and poverty is a much bigger challenge. Rehabilitation, which was not considered a part of the Police's regular duty, was initiated. It was initially frowned upon. However, soon the thought behind it and the prospect of improving the lives of people of an entire village came to be appreciated. The initiative soon got wholehearted support.

The first step was to organise a 'Police Chaupal' — a gathering of all residents of Chaynpurwa and nearby villages, hosted by the local Police and attended by Aravind himself and the Circle Officer of Ramnagar along with Inspector of Ramnagar. Villagers were given an opportunity to speak about their problems, compulsion towards the illicit liquor trade and socio-economic challenges. The stories that came out of the meeting were painful and heart-wrenching. Mission Kayakalp started taking shape consequent to this meeting

A survey was conducted in Chaynpurwa village to obtain basic data about the village and its residents. This survey provided critical insights into the state of the village and its people. With the exception of four families which had at least one employed member, 90 of the village's 94 families needed immediate assistance if they were to be emancipated from the illicit liquor trade.

The priority now was to come up with a suitable, sustainable and circumstantially practical occupation alternative. A series of discussions with District Magistrate of Barabanki, Dr Adarsh Singh, a passionate leader and Chief development Officer Medha Roopam, a bright officer brought forth a few options. Out of these, beekeeping seemed an appropriate and practicable choice. The villagers were briefed about this. A training session was arranged for them. Support also came from bank authorities who promised to provide loans.

Dr Adarsh Singh's support for Mission Kayakalp and his personal interest and backing to the initiative gave Chaynpurwa Village the attention and resources of 26 government departments under the district administration. Medha Roopam herself went to the village with officials from various departments to make the residents of Chaynpurwa aware of Government schemes and programmes and provided eligible persons all the benefits.

The above events took place during the period between mid-August and mid-October this year. Bee farming in North India starts only after mid-November. Hence, an idea was mooted to help them generate some interim income through making and selling candles for the upcoming Diwali festival. This initiative was started and sponsored by Barabanki Police but Nimit Singh, an empathetic entrepreneur who owned bee farms, honey processing units and honey export, played an important role.

Nimit provided the women of Chaynpurwa training and raw materials to make various types of 'diyas' from beeswax. The sale of these diyas soared beyond expectations and close to 5,00,000 'diyas' were sold in the weeks leading to Diwali. With a total amount of over Rs 6,00,000 earned by the village from these diyas in one month, an average income of Rs 7,000 was received by almost every household in the village. A grand 'Deepotsav' was organised in collaboration with the Umeed Foundation of Lucknow to honour and recognise the self-awareness and inspirational hard work done by the people of Chaynpurwa. For them, it was an ecstatic moment to be the centre of focus of a programme at such a scale, and in the presence of top authorities.

The plan, alongside setting up bee-farming infrastructure, is to get a community hall built in the village so that a common space may be available for conducting training programmes and provide an organised working area. Another plan on the anvil is to try and direct the energy of young children of this village in a positive and productive direction by arranging holistic orientations, building an open gym or recreation centre and motivating them to be diligent towards education. On the economic front with a long-term horizon, efforts are being made to attract the schemes of UP Government's Khadi and Village Industries Board to provide a stable source of income to the village. These will include training them on electric pottery machines known as Electric Chaak, developing a stitching unit or an Agarbatti and candle-making unit.

The setting up of a 'trust' by the name of "Chaynpurwa Kayakalp Foundation", consisting of motivated private individuals for the welfare of villages like Chaynpurwa is also being planned. The objective is to provide sustainability to the project. Chaynpurwa village is on a path to turn its life around, look to a bright future and produce good law-respecting citizens.

The initiative taken by Aravind is a wonderful example of Nexus of Good, a model that is replicable and scalable.

