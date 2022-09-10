Game-changing promise

Issues related to farmers in this country have become an Achilles' heel for the Modi government. While the Central government has been fumbling for a solution after withdrawing three farm bills in December 2021, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) has been quicker on the uptake. He has promised to provide free power to farmers across the country once a non-BJP government takes charge at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



KCR's announcement has started finding resonance across the country as he is offering to the farmers of the country a model that he has been already implementing in Telangana!

The Central government has done precious little to fulfil its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. The prices of seeds and fertilisers are skyrocketing and input cost of farmers has increased substantially. In stark contrast to the Centre, KCR has been championing the cause of farmers in Telangana for the past eight years.

India still has 70 per cent of its population dependent on agriculture. This sector is one of the biggest contributors to the country's GDP. So, the focus of KCR on the agriculture sector and farmers is not only rooted in the ground reality but also seems to be a dexterous move that has taken opposition parties by surprise.

When the Telangana CM promises to give free electricity to farmers, he has a ready reckoner with him. He claims that the BJP government waived non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore whereas the expenditure on free electricity to farmers would have cost only around Rs 1.45 lakh crore. Free electricity will augment the income of farmers who are otherwise forced to live a life of penury.

Farmers' suicides are testimony to the fact that their issues take a back seat in the parliamentary system.

KCR's announcement is not a hollow promise; he has been delivering it for the farmers of Telangana. He wants to implement the Telangana model in the entire country. An irrigation-deficient region like Telangana needed a visionary project, and the CM came up with the Kaleshwaram project. This irrigation project was conceived and implemented by the Telangana CM in less than five years. The Rs 1 lakh crore-project is the costliest irrigation project in the country, which bears testimony to the fact that KCR has metamorphosed the agriculture sector of the state. He has improved the prospects of farmers in the state to double their income.

Every farmer needs input cost for agricultural production. Under the Rayathu Bandhu scheme, the Telangana government has decided to provide Rs 10,000 per acre per farmer every year for purchasing seeds, fertiliser, pesticides and labour. This amount is transferred directly into the accounts of farmers. So far, the state government has disbursed Rs 57,000 crore to farmers. By March 31, 2023, this disbursement will reach approximately Rs 64,000 crore.

This scheme is a boon for the farmers of Telangana, saving them from the clutches of money lenders and the indifference of the banking sector.

Farmers are also lacking in terms of social security. Telangana government has launched Rayathu Bima scheme which provides the farmers a coverage under the Group Life Insurance Scheme. It is an attempt to provide financial relief and social security to the family members in case of loss of life of a farmer. Farmers in the age group 18-59 years are eligible for enrolment under this scheme. The entire premium for farmers is paid by the Telangana government.

In case of the death of the enrolled farmer, an amount of Rs 10 lakh is deposited into the designated account of the nominee within ten days of the demise of the said farmer.

The CM recently announced that Rs 1,000 crore will be allocated for permanent solution to flood problems in Bhadrachalam area. He assured the people in the flood-affected areas that there is nothing to fear and that the government will take all necessary measures for their protection.

KCR has decided to build colonies for the flood-affected people on a permanent basis. He has directed concerned authorities to take needful actions.

Recently, over 100 farmers' organisations from 26 states participated in a two-day programme in Hyderabad. This was presided over by KCR. He appealed to the farmers to join politics to resolve their own problems. In a democratic country, there is a democratic process to solve any problem, and protests should be organised as and when the need arises. In a democracy, voters are king but they fail to realise their strength. He told them it is absolutely incorrect to harbour the notion that it is wrong to be in politics. Farmers participating in the programme must reach their areas, organise meetings with their people, discuss their problems, prepare a national level programme, and discuss the matter with scientists, economists, journalists and intellectuals.

KCR also talked about a training programme for farmers. The farming community must use the power of their votes against the people who are planning to hand over the agriculture sector to industrialists, he said.

All in all, it is clear that KCR has embarked on his mission with farmers at the forefront of his national agenda.

Views expressed are personal