Curtailed learning

Since March 11, 2020, when the Coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization virtual learning has become the norm in many institutions throughout the world, with teachers and students fast adapting to a completely new way of life. But, more importantly, did every student receive the education they deserved?



'Internet' is the main player

According to a recent survey, more than 50 per cent of Indian students, including urban students, do not have access to the internet for online learning. We found that 27 per cent of Indian households have access to the internet, while only 47 per cent have access to the internet or computing devices (including smartphones).

Now that everything from completing a course to taking an exam is online, it's the perfect time for India to extend the reach of the Internet in every small village or town. This will improve our online interaction. Similarly, if all countries have internet access, this new education system could become global and lead to innovative collaboration.

Accommodating apps

Many educational institutions have expressed an interest in distributing course materials via the internet. To deliver learning, they use Microsoft Team, Google Meet, Zoom, Adobe Connect, and other platforms. Video-assisted learning is a new trend in education that allows students to study and grasp complicated concepts and subjects in an engaging way. Vedantu, Unacadamy, Byjus, and other instructional apps have seen a surge in earnings due to high demand. In comparison to other social media, YouTube was likewise the most used for academic reasons. It stands out due to its accessibility and cost.

What does it cost?

Now that schools have reopened, Sachin, a 10th-grade student, says he misses his classmates and that online classes had become tedious due to the lack of face-to-face connection.

When schools were closed, children from low-income families were denied midday meals and access to essential online learning resources. Many children have lost their ability to read and write. In most subjects students' grades in the National Achievement Survey (NAS) declined between classes. In comparison to urban pupils, this effect was more noticeable in rural students. Furthermore, when compared to the general group, SC, ST, and OBC pupils scored lower. Children with cognitive illnesses, learning disabilities, visual and hearing impairments, and a variety of other conditions were unable to comply with the online classes because they required physical assistance. Many students are requesting fee reductions, arguing that they paid for services that are no longer available, such as face-to-face interaction with professors and access to campus resources such as libraries, sports clubs, labs, and wellness programmes.

Riti says she lacks practical understanding owing to insufficient training because she graduated during the coronavirus outbreak. "I feel lost without any routine schedule," another student, Jatin, says. "I have no energy or motivation left for assignments." My home does not provide a conducive learning atmosphere. I often get sidetracked."

'Aao school chale hum'

In this internet era, when there are apps like Byju's and YouTube on the market, one often wonders why one should pay exorbitant fees for school. However, it should not be forgotten that the online shift was a result of the epidemic, and it has impeded the learning process to some extent. Excessive screen time in youngsters has resulted in impaired vision, anxiety, and depression, as well as obesity and diabetes. Socialization is definitely missing in children. And hence, the government should be more cautious in the future if a virus emerges, strengthen its internet connection, and ensure that no child loses access to education for whatever reason by regulating schools and universities.

Views expressed are personal