In its tenure of over four years, the Yogi Adityanath administration has crushed the backbone of goons, mafia and crooks in Uttar Pradesh. Even the media that seemed scared of the goons is now openly naming and shaming them as mafias. It is even publishing reports against these criminals. The Government has vowed to end the dens of the politicians who were behind mafias. Since day one after coming to power, it has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards crime and criminals. The conditions have improved to the extent that politicians with criminal linkages, who were roaming around freely with complete control over their regions, are jailed. Their properties worth crores have been seized. Some of the criminals prefer to be jailed in other states out of scare.

In 1986, the Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act was brought in Uttar Pradesh. This was to curb criminal activities. However, it was less used by any of the governments till now. But the present Government, through this act, proved that police have significant authority. The state had several criminals and mafia politicians. Even the senior police officials were reluctant to act against them. However, now, the police are not just arresting them but also razing their properties. Be it Noida, Meerut, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Balrampur, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Muzaffarnagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Auraiya, Kanpur and Mau, the multi-level buildings of criminals have been demolished. So far, the Uttar Pradesh police have pulled down properties worth Rs 800 crore and have freed the Government's land. At least 215 mafias and goons have been booked under the Gangster Act.

The police morale has also been boosted by actions against these criminals. The commercial properties of the mafia and criminal politicians have also been demolished. This includes shopping malls, guest houses, hotels, bungalows and markets. The UP Government is so strict that the confiscation of criminals' properties is going on day and night. So far, the hands of the Uttar Pradesh police were often tied up but now the Government has given them more freedom. After this, the police are also dealing strictly with protectors of the history sheeters.

It is interesting that the mafias, who claimed to have a parallel government in Uttar Pradesh, are finding it difficult even to survive in the state. The henchmen of these criminals used to harass police and government officials. However, now their entire network has been destroyed. These networks have been destroyed through the actions of the Government. These are the mafias who earlier used to do whatever they wanted in their areas.

It is also important to note that popular support is also with the Government's stand against these criminals. The Government has taught a lesson to the mafias, who were chaotic, illegal, immoral, and resentful. The public gets full of contentment when earthmovers and bulldozers demolish the illegal properties of mafias and criminals.

Actually, so far, no government in Uttar Pradesh has given so much power to the police that they can act against the mafias. However, the present Government, since the beginning, had a strict eye on the mafias and all the criminals in the state. The black and illegal empires of the 'bahubalis' have now become a thing of the past. The Government is in full form in the state. Chief Minister Yogi has made it clear in his public addresses that peace in the state is his priority. He has also said that criminals will be punished for their deeds. Among the notable steps taken by the Government is the effort to free the Government lands from encroachment and giving more freedom to the police to ensure implementation of law. Currently, strict action is being taken in the state against the mafias and criminals. Also, many more criminals and mafias will soon be caught by the police. Their countdown is on.

Views expressed are personal