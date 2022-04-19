Commensurate measures

The time and place in which a particular society lives determine the rules of law and resource governance. In the modern era, natural resources like forests, water and soil have assumed significant importance in view of the climate change threat, rising human population and consequent shrinking base of life support systems. India, located in the tropical area, is endowed with rich natural resources / forest biodiversity but is prone to vagaries of nature accentuated by the population pressure. When the forest department was created in 1864, priorities were different but now forest services at all levels — both at the Centre as well as state level — are crying hoarse for reforms so as to live up to the needs of present time and serve the public interest properly. The bureaucracy, though everybody's whipping boy, few realise must make changes in its style and content to remain relevant. Therefore, change is inevitable in all walks of life, including in forestry and other civil services cadres.



In the corridors of Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, whispers are on about the Environment Minister's desire to revamp the forest service cadres by preparing a prospective plan for long-term management. The Indian Forest Services (IFS) is one of the oldest civil services and is, today, in the midst of a big challenge to meet the growing aspirations of changing society in view of rising population, shrinking resource base, dependency of tribal and rural poor on the forests as also of agriculture and water availability in the country. The threat of climate change, meeting the millennium development goals and the role played by forests in environmental conservation, climate change mitigation and adaptation, have assumed international dimensions and hence there is a need to revamp the cadre management at various levels. Let us discuss what changes are needed for a futuristic forest management cadre.

One of the weakest links in the field of environmental management in the country is lack of an organised line set up at the field and district levels. A few years ago, there was a proposal to enlarge the scope of forest services and rename it as Indian Forest and Environment Service (IFES). Today it is considered essential to do so by reorganising the IFS. The training of officers shall have to be revised to broaden the course contents. The present cadres of the pollution control board, among others, shall be subsumed in this new service. At the headquarters, there should be different independent wings to focus on emerging challenges in the sector.

The job profile of foresters of all ranks has changed a lot since its organisational structure was created in the British period which proved the test of that time. However, after independence, the number of posts increased haphazardly to meet the new policy framework, yet, today, the structure remains truncated at the point of delivery i.e., the forest beat level which is headed by the forest guards who have no in-depth knowledge of policy issues and spreading dimensions of forest management. Also, at the district level, the set-up is incongruous with civil administration. In Tripura, the government in 2015 replaced the divisions with a functional territorial forest subdivision headed by the State Forest Service (SFS) officers. The ranges were made co-terminus with blocks and the district set-up, with District Forest Officers made co-terminus with civil administration for better coordination and to integrate with other departments and for better man power utilisation. There may be more officers at the district level for other line functions but territorial administration becomes unified and focused. The experience improved the efficiency at delivery point with the use of state forest officers gainfully. This exercise should be done all over India by reviewing the SFS, range officers and other subordinate cadres. The forest beats should be headed by a forester rank official. Forest Thana should also be established in certain locations. All ranks in subordinate forest officials should be at par with police in rank and pay. Like police personnel, the forest field staff must be paid 13 months' salary and other facilities. Forest field staff need to be provided with better weapons, vehicles and other infrastructure to meet the challenges from smugglers. However, in many big forest districts like Saranda and Chaibasa, it may be possible to do it by posting more additional DFOs at senior level.

There is also a need to focus on the task of technology development at the state level. There is a need to create a Forest Research and Environment service sub-cadre which will work both at the national and state levels. The Director of Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy should be designated as the Director-General of training, and all SFS and other cadre's training institutions should be placed under him to streamline the training and bring uniformity in forestry training of all categories.

Agroforestry, which is presently looked after by the Agriculture Ministry, must be given prominent focus. This subject needs to be assigned to the Environment Ministry by creating a National Agro-Forestry Board to be independently headed by a senior officer.

A few months ago, the National Commission of Schedule Tribes recommended renaming the IFS as Indian Forest and Tribal Development Service. The proposed forest and environment service can actually be assigned tribal development work which will promote harmony in forest conservation and tribal development.

Forest constitutes more than 21 per cent of our landmass. Many economists argue that its contribution to Gross Domestic Products (GDP) should also be commensurate. Eco-development has tremendous potential to garner revenue for the government as well as local people and farmers. It should be made a central activity of forest management. National and state-level independent eco-development wings / boards or corporations need to be set up to harness the potential.

The state forest corporations' profile and name must be redefined to make them support / include management of the non-Timber Forest Product (NTFP) sector for better conservation of NTFPs.

It would be necessary to set up a study group outside the Ministry to propose changes and then discuss it extensively with states before implementation.

The writer is Chairman of the Centre for Resource Management and Environment. Views expressed are personal