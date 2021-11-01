A patchy framework?

Global air travel, which has remained virtually stalled for the past two years, is gradually picking up now with greater control being achieved over the pandemic through mass vaccination. National governments are gradually opening up their gates for foreign travellers. So far around two dozen countries have wholly or partially lifted restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers. They have come out with rules to manage risks and govern air travel. However, a variety of rules and restrictions in different countries, even the states in India, have led to inconsistencies and confusion among air travellers. Besides, various governments are implementing different rules to recognise each other's vaccination certificates or even the vaccines being administered. Most of these travel restrictions and the confusing web of rules are complex and inconsistent.



A recent study by the global aviation body, International Air Transport Association (IATA) — carried out in top 50 travel markets which account for 92 per cent of global traffic — revealed an urgent need for simplification of the measures different governments are using to manage the risks of Covid-19. The findings showed that of the 50 countries surveyed, 38 have some form of restriction on who can enter. Only seven had no entry restrictions or quarantine requirements upon arrival. A further five have no additional restriction on who can enter, but maintain quarantine measures for some after arrival. Further, there was no consistency among the 38 countries which retain entry restrictions. Twenty nations exempt or foresee exemptions from restrictions in various forms for vaccinated travellers. Only six exempt minors (who are unable to be vaccinated in most markets) when they travel with vaccinated adults. There is also no consistency on the age definition of minors. Nine countries do not recognise the full WHO list of vaccines, the findings showed. There were at least five different definitions for the point after inoculation at which vaccines are considered to be effective. There is also no agreement among nations on the duration of the validity period for a traveller to be considered vaccinated. Only four nations — Germany, France, Switzerland and Austria — recognise immunity resulting from previous Covid-19 infection as equivalent to vaccination. There is also no consistency on what is needed to prove prior infection.

The IATA study showed that there were complex conditions imposed by the 46 nations requiring pre-departure testing. While 24 only accepted PCR testing, 16 governments recognised antigen tests (of which three require PCR in certain circumstances). Eighteen countries exempt vaccinated travellers from testing, while 20 provided exemptions from testing requirements for recovered COVID-19 travellers, but under differing conditions and with equally little consistency on how to prove prior infection. Thirty-three countries exempt minors from testing, but with no consistency on the age and, in some cases, differing rules if the minor is accompanied by a vaccinated adult. The testing time window also varies broadly, including specifications by test type. Commenting on this humongous variety of inconsistencies, IATA Director General and CEO Willie Walsh said "there is far too much complexity in the way borders are re-opening. The potential for a global re-connect could be hijacked by bureaucracies favouring standalone 'made-at-home' solutions over approaches that work across borders. The situation is a mess. It's stalling recovery." While complete harmonisation is unlikely, he said, "some simple best practices that travellers can comprehend should be achievable."

The IATA also pointed out that air travel was not a significant contributor to the pandemic spread. It quoted test results in the UK for arriving air travellers to demonstrate that they were "not adding risk" to the local population. "Of the three million arrivals between February and August (2021), only 42,000 tested positive — or fewer than 250 a day. Meanwhile, the daily case count in the United Kingdom has been 35,000" Walsh said at the IATA's annual general meeting in Boston in early October.

Concerned over such a scenario, the UN body, International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the IATA have urged governments to streamline their Covid-related rules and restrictions. They have asked governments to implement simplified regimes to manage the risks of Covid-19 as borders re-open to international travel. The airline industry body said the travel restrictions had bought governments time to respond in the early days of the pandemic. But even after two years, the rules remain inconsistent globally. There was also "little evidence to support ongoing border restrictions and the economic havoc they create", the IATA said. It has been estimated that over the 2020-2022 period, the total losses for the global airline industry could top USD 200 billion.

Within India too, different state governments have adopted different restrictive measures, ranging from quarantine or just RT-PCR tests to spacing out seating in an aircraft or airports and other modes of public transport, depending on the severity of the pandemic in their own or other states. Here too, a lack of coordination in laying down rules has been witnessed. The central government has left it to the states to adopt their own measures without any nationwide coordination or check.

Keeping such inconsistencies in mind, the ICAO held a 10-day meet that ended on October 22 to coordinate between governments and address key safety and passenger facilitation priorities as the global aviation network opens up gradually. The virtual meeting, attended by ministers and officials from 129 nations including India, undertook a comprehensive review of pandemic-driven priorities for global air transport, formalised new commitments on border risk management and vaccination approaches while bringing about better sustainability and future pandemic resilience for the air travel industry. The meeting adopted a Ministerial Declaration which committed governments to promote "to the greatest extent possible, a harmonised and inclusive approach, including alleviating or exempting testing and/or quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated or recovered passengers". The agreements were enshrined in a new Declaration these governments adopted at the ICAO meet. The most important result that this meet achieved was to bring about commitment from governments to reduce the complexities and inconsistencies.

The ICAO agencies have already begun working with governments and the aviation industry operators to restart the international air transport sector by providing "practical, aligned guidance" to fight the spread of Covid-19 "on a coordinated, global basis". Such an approach would ensure the interoperability and accessibility of secure applications to validate pandemic-related testing, vaccination and recovery certification, consistent with the WHO guidelines. The governments have to make it easier for airlines, border authorities and governments to recognise and verify a traveller's digital vaccination certificate and reduce risks. But this process has remained very slow, uncoordinated and messy, and that is hampering the complete resumption of international travel.

India, being a party to the ICAO Declaration, should coordinate with other nations to streamline rules to facilitate seamless travel. The Central government must also hold talks with the states to work out simple and common procedures and rules for domestic air travel.

