HC stays single-bench order for CBI probe into Group-D appointments at schools

Kolkata: A Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted an interim stay on CBI enquiry ordered by the single bench in connection with recruitment of Group D staff of School Service Commission (SSC) in the state-run and sate-aided secondary and higher secondary schools.



The court directed the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and state School Service Commission to submit in sealed covers documents related to the appointments to the Registrar General of the high court by the end of court hours.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta, during the hearing, stayed the Single Bench's order on CBI probe into irregularities in non-Teaching staff appointments for three weeks. State Advocate General Soumendranath Mukherjee argued in the court against the CBI probe. The matter will be heard next on Monday.

On Monday, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had directed the CBI to hold a preliminary inquiry into the alleged irregularities and submit a report before the court by December 21. The court also asked the central agency to form a team headed by a DIG level officer and look into the recruitment thoroughly.

In 2016, the state recommended the recruitment of about 13, 000 candidates as Group D workers. The Central School Service Commission conducted examinations and interviews periodically. Then a panel was created. The term of that panel ended in 2019. Allegedly, even after the expiration of the term of the panel, the commission has made a lot of appointments.

On an earlier date of hearing, the Court had observed with dismay that 25 appointment letters had been issued by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education despite the West Bengal Central School Service Commission issuing no such recommendation.

Later, the petitioners had further pointed out to the Court that additional 500 such appointments had been made.