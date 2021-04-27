Michael B Jordan confessed that choosing the right script is like choosing the right move in a game of chess. Self-confessedly 'a pretty calculated person', Jordan's game plan has clicked so far.

Over the past decade, he has balanced Oscar Grant, the Black victim of police atrocity in 'Fruitvale Station', with the sporting hero of 'Creed' and comic book supervillain Erik Killmonger in 'Black Panther'.

Jordan's new film 'Without Remorse' takes him into Tom Clancy's high-octane zone of espionage and military ops. The Stefano Sollima directorial is based on Clancy's 1993 novel of the same name and casts him as John Clark, a spin-off protagonist derived from the bestselling Jack Ryan universe.

"I am a pretty calculated person. The movies that I do make I am doing that for a reason, whether it be for the business sometimes or personally for myself. Chess moves. So, they are all moves that I am making intentionally," the 34-year-old actor said.

Having featured in a series of action thrillers, Jordan seems to have decided what makes the genre popular across age groups globally.

"It is fun to watch. If you got a nice action thriller and you added some heart to it and some stakes - you know like high stakes and some heart - and ground that in the character, then you got yourself a nice movie night and you can just leave it on," he shared.

Asked if filming became easier for projects like 'Without Remorse' because there is a book to go back to for reference, Jordan replied, "No, because the book is the book and has been around for some time. So, we were more or less adapting and adjusting the script that was present and kind of like tailor it for myself, making it a little bit more modern and more representative of today."

The actor had a great time working with director Stefano Sollima, who has carved his niche with films like the Italian neo-noir drama 'Suburra' and the Hollywood action drama 'Sicario: Day of the Soldado', besides web series such as 'ZeroZeroZero' and 'Gomorrah'.

"Whenever you can vibe with your director, it makes everything that much easier. I love his work," he stated.