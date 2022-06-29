Zubair being punished for speaking truth: Oppn

New Delhi: Opposition parties reacted sharply to the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair, calling out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre for its hypocrisy since the arrest came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the "2022 Resilient Democracies Statement" at the G7 summit, committing to "protect freedom of expression and opinion online and offline".



The Congress hit back at the BJP, alleging that the "coward" government is sending out a message to those who expose its "fake news".

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said without getting into the legalities, the big message by the BJP-led Centre is that the perpetrators of hate speeches would get political patronage and will be out either on bail or otherwise, and people who report that will be behind bars.

She said those spreading hate are becoming leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while those speaking out against their hate are being put behind bars.

"This is nothing but a message from a coward government, telling people and trying to send a message to others that if you do this, this is where you will end up," Shrinate said.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi earlier said arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more.

Gandhi alleged that every person exposing the BJP's hate and bigotry is a threat to the saffron party, while asserting that the truth will prevail.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrests of Zubair and Setalvad for "trying to expose the truth" and wondered how those who spread hatred among communities are roaming free.

Left parties also joined the Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and the Mumbai Press Club in demanding the immediate release of Zubair.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday said it was ironic that the Delhi Police arrested Zubair on a day India joined G7 countries to commit to defending democratic principles and protecting the freedom of expression.

"It is a strange thing that on one hand our government signs the pledge with G7 countries to protect freedom of expression and on the same day, Zubair is arrested," she said.

She said Zubair had brought truth to people but today he is being hounded for posting a scene from a Bollywood movie.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also took a swipe at the decision to arrest Zubair.

Abdullah posted the screenshots of two tweets — one for which Zubair was arrested and the other by now-sacked BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

"Only one of these tweets will get you arrested for hurting religious sentiments & no prizes for guessing which one. There isn't even the pretence of equality under law any longer," the National Conference vice president said.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that there was a threat to Zubair's life since the Delhi Police was not following established procedures.