'Zero tolerance for terrorism in all its manifestations must'

New Delhi: There is an urgent need to address the global energy and food crisis triggered by disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at a meeting of the SCO in Tashkent on Friday.



With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto listening, Jaishankar said "zero tolerance" for terrorism in all its manifestations is a "must".

In his address at the foreign ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), he also underlined the potential of the Chabahar port in Iran for the economic future of the grouping.

Talking about the current global challenges, Jaishankar said the response required includes resilient and diversified supply chains as well as reformed multilateralism.

The external affairs minister reiterated India's position on Afghanistan and highlighted its humanitarian support to the war-torn country

including the supply of wheat, medicines, vaccines and clothing.