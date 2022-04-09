Zero COVID-19 cases, deaths in Pondy for 10th straight day

Puducherry: Puducherry registered zero COVID-19 cases and related deaths for the 10th consecutive day on Saturday.



The department of health tested 185 samples during the last twenty-four hours and no fresh infection was detected.

The total case load remained 1,65,774 and the overall recoveries were 1,63,812. The toll remained 1,962, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

So far 22,30,584 samples have been tested and 18,75,504 out of them were found to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 percent and 98.82 percent respectively, the Director added.

The Department of Health has administered so far 16,53,706 doses which comprised 9,57,569 first doses, 6,80,065 second and 16,072 booster doses.