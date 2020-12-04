Youth wing of GJM (Binoy) postpones workers' meet

Darjeeling: Avoiding any possibility of a clash with the supporters of Bimal Gurung on December 6, the Gorkha Janmukti Yuva



Morcha (Binoy) — youth wing of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha — has decided to postpone their workers' meet by a day in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the Hills. The meet, along with Raising Day commemorations,

will now be held on December 7 at Jamuney.

Earlier, the Gorkha Janmukti Yuva Morcha (GJYM, Binoy faction) had scheduled a workers' meet and Raising Day commemorations at Jamuney — 12km from Darjeeling, on December 6. On the same day, the GJM (Bimal) will organise a rally at Gandhi Maidan, Siliguri. Gurung will be addressing his supporters at the rally after more than 3 years.

Though both the venues are around 90 km apart, fear of clashes was worrying district administration and police.

"We are a people's party and have always strived to maintain peace and tranquillity in the Hills. In line with our ideology, we decided to act responsibly and postpone the workers' meeting by a day. It will now be held on December 7 at Jamuney," stated Keshav Raj Pokhrel, spokesperson, GJM (Binoy). Had both the programmes been held on the same day, there would have been high chances of clashes erupting.

"While returning from the meetings, both sides would have been charged up by the fiery rhetoric delivered by the speakers. Even a trifle incident would have fuelled clashes. By postponing the workers meet, the Binoy faction has shown political maturity and has acted with responsibility" opined a political commentator. "GJM general secretary Anit Thapa will attend the foundation day commemorations and workers meet of the youth wing (GJYM) at Jamuney on December 7," added Amrit Yonzan, president of the youth wing of the GJM (Binoy).