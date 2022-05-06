Youth should use tech, education as 'weapons' to protect country: Irani

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Thursday urged the youth to use technology and education as their "weapons" to protect their country and religion.

Addressing an event at Delhi University's Khalsa College on 401st 'Prakash Purab' of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, Irani noted that education is "very important" to lead a life without malice and envy.

"The religious leaders have taught the world to live without malice and envy. And to live without fear and envy is only possible when you are educated. Does that education mean that an institution that is a college? Possible not, that is one verticle of an education," said the Union minister for women and child development.

"If today, the youth are asked what weapon they would take to protect their country and religion. I seek blessing for these gurus that you don't require any other weapons than technology and education...They (the youth) should only make technology and education as their weapons," she said.

During the event, Irani also reprimanded students in the audience who were hooting and laughing, saying it is "not a joyous occasion but a reminder of a sacrifice" of the ninth Sikh Guru.

"There are students who laughed and giggled when some elders spoke. We are here to remember the saint whose name is associated with this college — Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur. Those who find it funny, need to understand that there is a big difference between sacrificing for the religion and sacrificing on religion," she said.

The event was also attended by Khalsa College Principal Jaswinder Singh, BJP's Majinder Singh Sirsa, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka, DSGMC General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon and DU South Campus Director Prakash Singh, among others.

Principal Jaswinder Singh said Guru Tegh Bahadur made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the freedom of speech and religion.