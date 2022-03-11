Youth should realise their duties towards nation, says Om Birla

New Delhi: Hailing the all-pervasive intellectual capacity and energy of the youth in India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hoped that India's status as 'Vishva Guru' will get further impetus with their growing stature globally.



Mentioning the rapid changes around the world, Birla urged the youth to adopt these changes so that they could prepare themselves accordingly and also take the nation forward. Birla also stressed that the youth should contribute to development, democracy, and strengthening of democratic institutions with their talent and energy.

The Speaker also emphasized that the youth should realise their duties towards the nation and work individually as well as collectively in the direction of the larger goal of making India self-reliant.

Expressing concern about the decline in dignity and decorum in legislatures, Birla said that legislatures are forums for debates and discussions and not disruption. "There should be wider discussions on bills so that hopes and aspirations of all sections of society could be incorporated in the laws and the legislation effectively. Disruptions during addresses of President and Governor are not conducive to the parliamentary tradition," he said.

Sharing his personal experiences, Union for Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur advised the youth not to limit themselves and should bring their words into action. Thakur further talked about sustainable development goals and mentioned that these topics are mostly discussed by intellectual personalities.