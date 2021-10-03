Youth killed allegedly over inter-faith relationship

Top
Belagavi: The decapitated body of a 24 year-old man was found on a railway track in Khanapur, giving rise to suspicion that he was murdered allegedly over having an inter-faith relationship.

The body was found in Khanapur on September 28 and was identified as a person belonging to the minority community. He was reportedly in love with a woman from a different faith.

"We have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the IPC. It is said that he had an affair with a woman from different faith. We are probing the case from that point of view," a police officer probing the case told PTI.

The official also said that the man used to travel to and from Belagavi every day for work.

PTI

