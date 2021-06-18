Youth arrested for raping minor girl in UP

Ballia (UP): A youth was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in a village in Ballia district, police said on Friday.



Bablu Rajbhar (22) raped his neighbour on Wednesday in Maniyar police station area, Station House Officer Shailesh Singh said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested, Singh said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, he added.