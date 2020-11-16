Yogi visits Kedarnath after 12 yrs

Dehradun: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday reached the Kedarnath temple to pay his obeisance and attend the closing ceremony scheduled to take place on Monday morning.



Yogi was accompanied by Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and the two stayed at a state government guest house in Kedarnath.

Amidst chants of vedic hymns and the traditional rituals, the closing ceremony of the Kedarnath portal would take place and after participating in the ceremony the two CMs would visit the Badrinath shrine on Monday afternoon.

Wearing a saffron robe and cap, Yogi reached the Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun on Sunday afternoon and after a brief halt, went straight to the Kedarnath shrine where he offered prayers and reviewed the developmental works.

Yogi is originally from Panchur village of Pauri district but he has not visited his native place for several years.

Speaking to the media, Yogi said, "After 12 years I have come to pay my obeisance at Shri Baba Kedarnath dham. The redevelopment works carried out by the state government under the vision of PM Modi ji, are going on the war footing."

Disclosing his spiritual connection with the revered shrine, Yogi said, "Daily in my morning prayers I have visions of Shri Kedarnath Dham and when two days ago Trivendar Rawat ji invited me to participate in the closing ceremony of the portals, without wasting any time I agreed to come Devbhumi."

On the occasion of Diwali, Yogi government made a Guinness world records of lighting a record 5.84 lakh earthen lamps on the banks of the River Saryu in Ayodhya.

Yogi is on a two-day official visit to Uttarakhand and on Monday he would lay the foundation stone of UP tourist guest house–spread on 1 acre and having 40 rooms–near Joshimath tehsil of Chamoli district.

The upcoming guest house will have a traditional Garhwali architecture and the entire structure will be completed in two years. The guest house will have a restaurant, conference hall, dormitory and parking.

UP CM could not attend his father's cremation in Haridwar in April this year.Yogi's father, Anand Bisht had worked in the Uttarakhand forest department as a ranger.