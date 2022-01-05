Yogi transfers pension amount of Rs 2,955.36 cr

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday disbursed the quarterly pension money amounting to Rs 2955.36 crore directly into the accounts of 56 lakh elderly, 31 lakh destitute women, 11.17 lakh specially-abled people, and 11,400 leprosy patients. A total of 98.26 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension schemes received the money online.

Beneficiaries including destitute women, elderly persons, leprosy patients, and specially-abled from Bijnor, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Chitrakoot, and Deoria interacted with the Chief Minister through virtual medium and expressed their gratitude towards him for doubling the pension amount. Interacting with the beneficiaries, the CM said that the government understands the sentiments of every deprived and the needy, including the elderly, destitute women, 'divyangjans'. Understanding the same, the government has doubled the monthly pension amount.

Not only this, before 2017 the 'Divyangjans' used to get Rs 300, it was first increased to Rs 500 and now Rs 1000 is being provided to them, he added.

Elaborating on the other welfare measures undertaken by his government, the CM said that, "Till 2017, only 37.47 lakh elderly people used to get Rs 500 rupees monthly which has been increased threefold. Today they are getting Rs 3000 quarterly and in these five and a half years as many as 19.47 lakh, new beneficiaries are connected with this pension.

He added that over 13.68 lakh additional destitute women, 2.34 lakh new specially-abled persons and 6,665 deprived leprosy patients have also started receiving the pension.

CM Yogi said that along with the administration, every beneficiary should also try to spread awareness among the people regarding this scheme so that if there is anyone who is eligible and not getting the benefit can avail this scheme. Ensure that not a single eligible person is deprived of the pension and not a single ineligible person can take advantage of it.