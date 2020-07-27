Yogi surveys flood situation, reviews Covid-19 readiness in eastern UP

Gorakhpur/Ballia/Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the areas inundated by heavy rainfall in Gorakhpur district and reviewed COVID-19 preparations in other parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.



He inspected the preparations for making Lalit Narayan Mishra Railway Hospital and AIIMS-Gorakhpur L-2 hospitals for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He said the L-2 hospitals should be ready at the earliest, the UP government said in a statement. Officials said one 50-bed ward for coronavirus patients is being set up in AIIMS-Gorakhpur.

After inspecting the water level, he asked flood and irrigation department officials to constantly monitor and ensure all dams remain safe. He directed the Gorakhpur district administration to ensure adequate deployment of boats in the flood-hit areas. During the inspection of the railway hospital, the chief minister inaugurated a remote-operated robotic trolley, a North-Eastern Railway official said.

"The multipurpose robotic trolley for treatment of COVID-19 patients is developed with the resources at Gorakhpur railway mechanical workshop. The trolley will be helpful in maintaining social distance between patients and hospital staff and the consumption of personal protection equipment will be decreased at hospital, the official said.

"The trolley is capable of reaching medicines and food to patients with pace and cleanliness. With the help of equipment in the trolley, the fever of the patient could be measured from distance and the trolley has 360-degree cloud camera based on HD vision App and with the help of camera, doctors will be able to talk to patients virtually through video calling. The 50-kg weight capacity trolley's range is 25 metre and after getting fully charged it could work for 2 hours continuously," he said.

Adityanath also visited Ballia and reviewed the COVID-19 preparations in Azamgarh division. He instructed officials to carry out 1,000-to-1,500 tests per day in Azamgarh and Ballia districts, and at least 1,000 tests each day in Mau.