Yogi launches 'School Chalo Abhiyan'

Shravasti (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' here on Monday with an aim to ensure 100 per cent enrolment in primary and upper primary schools across the state.

"We have to give special emphasis on basic education. The campaign is being launched after two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It may happen that the children, who did not go to school, might be feeling lazy to return. But we have to ensure that no child is left out and all should be admitted to schools," Adityanath said while addressing the gathering.

In 2017, 1.34 crore students were enrolled in basic education schools and the situation was "awavastha aur arajakta" (mismanagement and anarchy), he said.