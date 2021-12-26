Yogi launches drive to distribute laptops, smartphones to Uttar Pradesh students

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Saturday launched the campaign to distribute free tablets and smartphones to one crore students of the state.

Since 2014, December 25 has been celebrated as 'Good Governance Day' in memory of late Vajpayee, who served as the country's PM thrice, including a full term in 1999-2004.

Tablets and smartphones were distributed to 60,000 students at the Ekana Stadium here Saturday as part of the drive.

Five students -- Akanksha Mishra, a final year student of BSc Nursing, Sagar Upamanyu, a visually-challenged student of MA (Political Science), Mehul Gupta, a BTech student, Prabal Awasthi preparing for competitive examinations, and Zeba Kausar, a final year student of BA - were invited on stage to speak where they expressed gratitude to the CM for providing resources to the needy students.

Speaking on the occasion, Adityanath said the young should not be hopeless in their lives and urged them to think big. "Thinking should never be small. If thinking is big, it will give a new dimension to your personality. Youths should never allow hopelessness to enter their lives. If they work with this passion, they will be able to do anything," Aditynath said.

"This is not only a smartphone and tablet. With this, you will get free digital access and content. Now on, this type of programme will be held in every division, and the digital revolution will reach even villages. Online education will be linked with online and competitive exams," he said.

Giving tablets and smartphones to students was part of the BJP's 2017 assembly election manifesto.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had earlier alleged that since Adityanath didn't know how to use a laptop, he was not fulfilling the BJP poll promise. Addressing a gathering in Azamgarh a few days ago, he had said if the SP is voted to power it will give laptops to all students of the state.

In a statement issued here, the UP Congress said, "The BJP in its election manifesto ('Sankalp Patra) during the 2017 Assembly elections had promised to give 70 lakh jobs to the youth, but till date, no jobs have been given. As the elections are approaching, some tablets and smartphones were given to earn praise."

"The youths are searching for jobs and the government is erecting advertisement hoardings using public money to cheat people," UP Congress spokesperson Sachin

Rawat said. Agencies

