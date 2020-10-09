Yogi inaugurates biggest oxygen plant to aid medical supplies

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated state's largest oxygen plant constructed in Modinagar area of Ghaziabad with a capacity to manufacture 150 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen per day.



The inauguration was done through teleconference on a day when PM Narendra Modi called for a "jan aandolan" to defeat the pandemic. With new potential, the plant now takes the state's current liquid oxygen manufacturing capacity from 115 metric tonnes to 265 metric tonnes per day, an official statement said.

The state government has commissioned INOX Air Products (INOX AP) for operations of oxygen plant which is expected to fulfill the oxygen demand of more than 200 hospitals and medical colleges in the state as well as cater to the industrial gases needs of various industries.

The government focus that the plant will aid medical supplies in hospitals amid the ongoing virus situation which requires an ongoing supply of oxygen for treating infected patients. Yogi, who inaugurated the plant virtually, said the facility will help UP combat virus in a better way.

"This is a sign of our commitment to bring investment in UP. The MoU for this plant was signed in 2018 in presence of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji. It is because of our support towards industrial development that this plant has started production. With a capacity to produce 150 TPD liquid oxygen, the plant will help us to fight corona better" the chief minister tweeted while describing the plant as the biggest in the state.