Yogi hails SC clean chit to Modi in 2002 Guj riots case

BY Team MP25 Jun 2022 6:13 PM GMT

lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hailed as "the victory of truth" the Supreme Court order upholding the clean chit to Narendra Modi in the 2002 communal riots in Gujarat.

In a tweet, Yogi Adityanath said, "The clean chit given by the Honourable Supreme Court to the prime minister in the Gujarat riots is a declaration of the success and victory of truth. The conspirators should tender a public

apology to the people of the country." He also referred to the 'Mahabharata' and said "The Shakunis decorated the 'Lakshagriha' against the truth but the truth came out safely."

