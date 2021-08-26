Yogi Govt to build 1st handicrafts park of UP in YEIDA area

Lucknow: In view of the growing popularity of a wide variety of traditional handicrafts of Uttar Pradesh following the launch of One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, the State Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is building the first handicrafts park of UP in Sector 29 of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

A total of 76 industrialists have acquired land at the park spread over an area of 50 acres to set up their factories at the cost of Rs 403 crore. The factories being set up at the park will provide permanent employment to 22,144 people.

The maiden handicrafts park of UP will feature workshops, factories and outlets making, showcasing and selling the wide ranging handicrafts of the state to the domestic and global visitors, aiming at conserving the traditional crafts, providing employment to thousands of artisans of the state and boosting the handicrafts sector's contribution to the state's economy.

It is already known to everyone that UP's rich traditional handicrafts, including Banarasi sarees, brass works of Moradabad, perfumes of Kannauj, chikankari of Lucknow and terrocotta art of Gorakhpur are world- famous. In fact, every district of the state has at least one special product that is integral to its identity.

Hundreds of craftspersons are making beautiful things from clay, wood and other materials, including toys and idols that have started drawing attention of people from other parts of the country as well.

The park will showcase their craftsmanship to the world. While on the one hand, the park will enable people to get all famous handicrafts of UP under the same roof, on the other it will provide a huge market for these products, boosting UP's handicrafts business. It will facilitate export of UP's handicrafts to different countries of the world.

People living in Delhi and Noida will also be able to easily find handicrafts of Lucknow, Meerut, Bareilly, Firozabad, Agra, Varanasi, Chandauli, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Pratapgarh, Azamgarh, Mirzapur and Jhansi and Lalitpur.