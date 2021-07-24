Yogi govt set to provide free Wi-Fi in all 75 districts of UP

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath Government has planned a big gift for the people of Uttar Pradesh, especially the youth, on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day of India. From August 15 onwards, people will be able to avail WiFi facility at 217 public places spread over all the 75 district headquarters, municipal councils and 17 municipal corporations of the state.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed the officials of the Urban Development Department to make the necessary preparations in this regard. The divisional commissioner, district magistrate and municipal commissioner have been told to identify hotspots at major public places, including every city bus stand, railway stations, tehsils, courts, block offices, registrar offices and main markets in order to provide free WiFi facility.

It is noteworthy that the Yogi Government had promised to provide free WiFi facility to the people of the state and it also found mention in his party's resolution letter. As such, soon after taking over, the UP Government led by CM Yogi provided free WiFi facility at major places in many cities of the state, including Lucknow among others. Hotspots were made in Hazratganj area of ​​Lucknow to enable people within the range of 50 metres from the hotspot to avail free WiFi.

Now, CM Yogi Adityanath has decided to provide free WiFi at all major public places in every district headquarter, municipal councils and 17 municipal corporations, so that maximum people can get its benefits. The Government is going to provide free WiFi facility at 217 major public places across the state.

According to the plan prepared by the Urban Development Department of the state, free WiFi will be available at two places in big cities (municipal corporations) and at one place in small towns. The State Government will provide free WiFi facility in Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Aligarh, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Bareilly, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Meerut, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan and Firozabad municipal corporations as well as in municipal councils.

The Urban Development Department will tie up with internet companies to provide free WiFi facility for people across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Special attention will be given to internet speed. Municipal commissioners and executive officers have been told that the Smart City Project, or urban bodies, will bear the cost of the WiFi installation. The urban bodies have also been asked to regularly provide information about the status of installations.