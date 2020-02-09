Yogi announces Rs 2,500 stipend for students
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that his government would soon introduce an internship scheme under which students of classes 10, 12 and undergraduates would be linked to various technical institutes and given Rs 2,500 per month as stipend.
Speaking at the "Rozgar Mela" in Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that the internship period would be six months or one year after which the government would help in their placement.
He said that of the Rs 2,500, the state government would give Rs 1,000 while the Centre would contribute Rs 1,500.
The Chief Minister further said that his government had decided to recruit 20 per cent women in the police force.
"I want women to play a key role in the security of the people and the state," he said.
The Chief Minister further announced that an ITI and a skill development centre would be opened at every tehsil so that the youth could hone their skills.
