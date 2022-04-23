'World Skill Centre to come up at Gurugram'

Chandigarh: While realizing the dream of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar led State Government to provide 'job-oriented' education rather than 'certificate-oriented', a 'World Skill Centre' to provide training in Vocational Education and Skill Development to the youth of the State would be set up at Gurugram which is known as the Gateway to the World. In this Centre, training would be imparted to 680 candidates in six main sectors.



Sharing more information, the Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said that in the first phase, a target to train candidates in various sectors including Tourism and Hospitality, Retail, IT and ITES, Accounts, Banking and Finance, Logistic, and Beauty and Wellness has been set.

He further informed that the Haryana Skill Development Mission (HSDM) has signed an agreement with Magic Billion (Unit TGM Services Pvt. Ltd.), a registered India International Skill Centre (IISC) as a National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) Partner for International Apprenticeship and for employment opportunities in Germany for the youth of the State.

As per the agreement, the Magic Billion would provide residential training to around 200 candidates in various sectors including nursing, hospitality, food retail, restaurant service and construction.

He informed that the training provider will ensure a minimum of 70 percent placement to successfully certified candidates with domestic and international brands within India as well as overseas (minimum 15 percent). Besides this, the provider would also ensure adequate infrastructure development, along with course curriculum development, training of Master Trainer, and various recurring and non-recurring activities of the training.