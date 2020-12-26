World Music Festival to start in Madhya Pradesh amid Covid-19 restrictions

Bhopal: The World Music Festival –Tansen Samaroh will commence from December 26 with the restrictions of the Covid-19 protocols in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh and it will end on December, 30 at Behat village, the birthplace of the music maestro.



Renowned Indian Santoor player Pandit Satish Vyas will be conferred with the National Tansen Samman for 2020 by the state government during the inaugural ceremony of the music extravaganza.

The festival is held every year to pay tribute to one of the greatest musicians in Indian history of classical music, Tansen, who was also one of the nine gems in the court of Mughal emperor, Akbar.

This event will be the 96th edition of the Tansen music festival. Only eight sessions of the classical concert will be organised this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic while earlier 10 meetings were used to conduct.

The last concert was used to organise at 'Gujari Mahal' inside the Gwalior Fort which was built by Tomar king Man Singh who himself was a patron of classical music and founder of the 'Dhrupad', a genre of the Indiana classical music. According to historical documents, King Tomar and his queen Mrignayani were tutored by Tansen in this Gujari palace.

"Due to the Coronavirus epidemic for the first time, the night concerts will not be held and the event will allow entry only through passes available on free of cost. The attendance of each programme has been capped to 350," the divisional commissioner of Gwalior and chairperson of the organising committee, Ashish Saxena told the Millennium Post.

"Those who will not get to attend the musical programmes can watch the live streaming of the programme on Madhya Pradesh Culture Department channels," he also said.

The world-class music festival is jointly organised by the Ustaad Allahuddin Khan Sangeet and Kala Academy and Madhya Pradesh Cultural Parishad on behalf of the department of culture of the state government.

The Tansen Samaroh is one of the oldest classical music events in the country. Artists and music lovers from across the world gather to pay tribute to Tansen. The masters of classical music and students from all over the world showcase their talents in this event.

The inaugural ceremony will start at 10 am on December 26 with the traditional recitation of Hari Katha and Meelad, it is an example of religious harmony.

Artists like Sugato Bhadudi, Yash Devle, Pandit Sajan Mishra, Pandit Rajan Mishra, Ganesh Mohan, Roopak Kkarni, Abdul Majeed Khan, Madhu Bhatt Telang, Sanjay Kumar Malik, Jagay Narayan Sharma, Sombala Satle Kumar and Anan Khan etc. will reportedly perform at the festival. Artistes from Mexico ( Denial Rabi Rengel), Britain ( Stefen Koy), Iran ( Darush Alanzari, Hamta Bagi etc.) are expected to demonstrate their art at the event.

Out of the eight programmes, seven will be held at the mausoleum of legendary musician Tansen, and the tomb premises of Mohammed Gaus and one at his birthplace in Behat, on the banks of Jhilmil river.