World Economic Forum praises Chhattisgarh for measures taken for forest conservation

Raipur: Under the 'One Trillion Tree Program', World Economic Forum is working on the cause of environment conservation. In the same sequence, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, along with Nicole Schwab- the head of One Trillion Tree Program, attended the online discussion held in this regard. In this discussion, Ritvika Bhattacharya and Bhairavi Jani, the directors of One Trillion Tree Program in India, informed Chief Minister Baghel about the program and the works being done under the same.



On behalf of the World Economic Forum, Head of One Trillion Trees, Nicole Schhwab praised Chief MinisterBhupesh Baghel for Chhattisgarh Government's efforts to preserve the environment, enhance the greenery and to expand the forest cover in the state. Nicole said that connecting the forests of Chhattisgarh with the economy is a significant step that combines economic activities with environment conservation.

Chief Minister Baghel, while speaking in front of the World Economic Forum, informed about the steps being taken in Chhattisgarh to conserve forests and recharge groundwater sources in a scientific manner. He said that the strategic scientific approach of Chhattisgarh Government has resulted in recharging of the drains in Chhattisgarh from 10 to 30 cm. Chief Minister further said that extensive work has been done in Chhattisgarh in the field of minor forest produce, and if small industries are set up her, it would not only benefit the people living in rural areas but would also help the cause of environment conservation.