'World-class Shaheedi Smarak for those killed during partition to come up at Kurukshetra'

chandigarh: In a state-level programme organised in Kurukshetra to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas'), Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that a world-class 'Shaheedi Smarak' (war memorial) will be built by Panchnad Smarak Trust in about 25 acres of land near Pipli in Kurukshetra district to remember those who were martyred at the time of partition. He called upon the Trust to start the construction work at the earliest. This Smarak will be run by Panchnad Trust.



Khattar said that he wishes that this 'Shaheedi Smarak' be recognised at the national level, for which every section of the society should ensure their contribution. He called upon the people to remember the sacrifices of their ancestors and come forward to contribute to the construction work. The Chief Minister said that he would also make a contribution on a personal level and on behalf of the State Government for the construction of this 'Shaheedi Smarak'. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that today will be a day to bring epoch-making changes in the history of India.

"On this day in the year 1947, the process of India's independence was going on, while on the other hand, the partition of the country took place. Post-independence literature is full of tragic stories of Partition," said Khattar.

Recalling the time of Partition, he said that our ancestors chose to be beheaded rather than being converted. He said that now it is our responsibility to narrate these stories to the coming generations.

The Chief Minister said that during the partition, about one crore 20 lakh people were displaced and lakhs of people were killed. "During partition when the families came to India, they had no food, shelter and clothes,

but they did not beg and worked hard to become independent. With their hard work they made the barren land fertile," said the CM.

He announced that the State Government is considering giving some rights to those cultivating fertile land. He called upon the young generation that if we want to take the country forward, then we have to remember our society, culture and dialect.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the country's partition as the biggest tragedy of the 20th century and has announced to observe August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas'), while launching the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on Independence Day last year.

Khattar said that lakhs of families displaced from Pakistan who are presently residing in the State are proof that Haryana has experienced the pain of the partition a little more than others.

He said that he himself grew up in such families displaced from Pakistan and very well understands the trauma and the pain of partition. "A grateful nation, while celebrating independence, also salutes those sons and daughters of the motherland who had to sacrifice their lives in the violence. This day will inspire us to remove the poison of social divisions and disharmony and to strengthen the spirit of unity, social harmony, and human empowerment. Through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the present generation and the coming generations will always be inspired to remember those who suffered great pain and sacrificed their lives during the partition", said Khattar.

MP, Kurukshetra Nayab Saini, Karnal MP, Sanjay Bhatia, Ambala MP, Rattan Lal Kataria, Rohtak MP, Arvind Sharma, MLA, Subhash Sudha, Swami Dharmdev Maharaj and Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj and many senior officers of the state government were also present in the programme.