'Work worth Rs 1.91 lakh cr underway in projects under Jal Jeevan Mission'

New Delhi: Work is underway in projects worth Rs 1.91 lakh crore under the flagship 'Jal Jeevan Mission', which seeks to provide drinking water to every rural household in the country, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.



Replying to Monday's discussion on the working of the Jal Shakti Ministry, Shekhawat said the Centre was in touch with the states for effective implementation of the projects, and lashed out at the Congress for "smiling at the plight of people" facing acute water crisis during its regime.

Terming the scenario challenging, Shekhawat said a slew of steps were initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he understood the plight, pain and sufferings of the people.

"Water crisis can have a negative impact on the GDP by six per cent," the Jal Shakti minister said, and added that India's water requirement would double by 2030 and grow four times by 2050.

He said a Jal Shakti ministry campaign would be launched on March 22 in 700 districts, and added, "The prime minister has fixed 2024 as the target for water to every home."

Attacking opposition members for raising questions over the intent of the government, Shekhawat pointed out that more than 3.77 crore households were provided tap water connections under the mission. "Modi hai to mumkin hai (Modi can make it possible)," he added.

'Jal Jeevan Mission', a Rs 3.6-lakh crore flagship programme of the Narendra Modi government, aims to provide tap water connections to all rural households by 2024.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had on Monday slammed the government for not utilising the allocated funds for various projects and programmes in the Ministry of Jal Shakti.