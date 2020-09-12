Work unitedly to implement New Revenue Act: Telangana CM to officials and staff

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has urged that the Revenue officials and staff should work unitedly with commitment and dedication to implement the New Revenue Act, which was made with an aim to make people in the state happy, to the last letter and spirit. He hoped henceforth there would be a qualitative and clear change in the revenue sector.

On Saturday, Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) Representatives met with the CM at Pragathi Bhavan here. Speaking on the occasion, the CM suggested that the Revenue machinery should work with a positive attitude to establish faith among the people and thereby getting a good a reputation to the government. The CM urged the Revenue staff and employees to have more compassion towards the poor among the SC, ST, BC and OC categories. He said there was a change among the people's perception and accordingly reforms were made in the police department. In a similar way, changes are also being made in the Revenue department.

He said that the employees and staff should behave in a dignified manner when people come to their offices with some grievances, problems and they should be heard with patience and the problems should be solved. In the past, people used to treat employees who worked efficiently as demi-gods and such a culture should be repeated now. People remember how they were received and treated by the employees and hence the Revenue official machinery should keep this aspect in mind and work positively to solve the grievances.

The CM reiterated that the government always takes people-centric decisions and the New Revenue Act was one such thing and it was not against any one. The CM appreciated the Revenue staff by saying that they were handling 54 responsibilities such as Elections, Natural Disasters with lot of hard work. The CM instructed promotions in the Revenue Department should be given at all levels and car allowance should be given to Tahsildars on a regular basis. The CM announced release of Rs 60 crore to create facilities at all the Tashildar Offices. He also instructed officials to ensure that there was no fund crunch for the administration of offices including the Protocol. mpost