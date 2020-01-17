Work to fulfill aspirations of people: Sonia tells party's Jharkhand MLAs

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi has advised newly-elected Congress MLAs in Jharkhand to work in tandem with alliance partners – JMM and RJD – towards fulfilling the aspirations of people of Jharkhand. As per party sources, the Congress may get four ministerial berths in the government, which is led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.



According to party insiders, the Congress chief has also directed party legislators from Jharkhand to refrain from making 'controversial' statements and not to fall into the "political trap" of BJP.

The words of advice were given to all the 16 party MLAs from Jharkhand who were summoned by the party president at her official residence in the national capital. During the meeting, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and AICC in-charge for Jharkhand RPN Singh were also present.

Informing about the meeting, Singh said that both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi asked the MLAs to work for the welfare and aspirations of people of Jharkhand and fulfill the commitments made to them.

Congress legislative party leader in Jharkhand assembly Alamgir Alam and party's state chief Rameshwar Oraon were also present during the meeting, along with the two MPs from the state. The coalition of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won the Jharkhand assembly election and formed the government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.