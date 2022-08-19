Work on war footing to deal with lumpy skin disease: Hooda to govt
Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded that the government should work on a war footing to deal with the Lumpy skin disease. Hooda says that thousands of animals have fallen prey to the disease and animals are being killed continuously, but till now the necessary urgency has not been shown by the government.
"The government should put proper emphasis on disease treatment, sampling and vaccination. Arrangements should be made to organize medical camps in every village and keep infected animals away from healthy animals. Along with the government, animal owners also need to take special precautions to prevent infection," he said. The former Chief Minister also demanded special grants and compensation for cattle farmers and gaushalas.
