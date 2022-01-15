Wood-based industry: Haryana extends deadline to apply for new licence

Chandigarh: Haryana Government, while keeping in mind the interest of wood-based industries has decided to extend the deadline for filling online form for grant of new licenses from January 15 to February 15, 2022.



Sharing more information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that in view of the availability of wood, the state government had invited online applications for granting new licenses from December 15, 2021, the last date of which was fixed as January 15, 2022, but due to technical glitches in the portal, the applicants wishing to take new licenses could not fill their application form within the given timeline.

However, prioritizing the interest of wood-based industries, the state government has now extended the time for filling the online form for the grant of new licenses from January 15 to February 15, 2022.

The Spokesperson further informed that for wood-based industries, the online portal www.haryanaforest.gov.in will now be open till February 15, 2022 and the applicants from Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Rohtak and Jhajjar can submit their applications.

The applicants are advised to visit the website of the Forest Department for detailed information about the terms and conditions and necessary guidelines to apply for the same, added the spokesperson.