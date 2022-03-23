Won't spare anyone found guilty of corruption: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that he will not spare anyone found guilty in corruption cases. Stringent action will be taken against all such violators, whether it is an IAS officer or anyone else. The Chief Minister was addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. He said this in response to a question regarding the naming of IAS officers involved in the corruption case of Faridabad Municipal Corporation during the Calling Attention Motion.



On the allegation of corruption in Faridabad, Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister said that a total of 9 cases have been registered, which are being investigated by the police or Vigilance. The Government is keeping a strict vigil on this, it is their effort to ensure that no innocent is trapped and the guilty shall not escape. The investigation of each case is going on intensively.

Khattar said that the land of Kalpana Chawla City Park, Ballabhgarh belongs to the Municipal Corporation. Before being included in the Municipal Corporation, this land must have been under Shamlat Deh. Later the Patwari transferred the ownership of this land to some person. Because of this, the matter went to the Supreme Court and because of those papers; the Municipal Corporation lost the case. Now this matter has been raised in the Budget Session by the MLA with a clear intention to gain popularity, but the government will rectify this mistake and keep their side firmly in the Supreme Court. Action has also been taken against Patwari. This land belongs to the public and not to any particular person.

Responding to another question, the Chief Minister said that earlier only colonies built up to 50 percent in cities were authorized, but he has removed this condition. Now the colonies built up to 10 to 20 percent will also be authorized. Responding to a question related to the Chintel Society of Gurugram, Khattar said that structural audit of the buildings will be mandatory so that such incidents do not happen in future. The license to Chintel Society was given by the Congress Government in the year 2007. Many more towers have been built by the same builder. The investigation of this case has been handed over to the CBI. The case study will also be conducted in case of buildings constructed without an occupation certificate.

On the Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022 which is being repeatedly opposed by the Opposition, the Chief Minister said that the vested interests of Congress for minority seems to be reflected behind it.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said that Congress had implemented the New Pension Scheme for the employees and today they are asking to close it.