Won't rest till sacrilege perpetrators are behind bars: Bhagwant Mann
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday pledged that he will not rest until the perpetrators of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji are not put behind the bars.
"Desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji on sacred land of Punjab is a blot on us. This inhuman crime is unimaginable and unpardonable, the guilty of which can never be spared" said the Chief Minister during Mission Sunehra Punjab conclave organised here. He said that it is unfortunate that even after passing of so many years, the guilty of this heinous crime are roaming free. Bhagwant Mann said that this has happened just because the Akalis and Congress have hobnobbed with each other to save the culprits. However, he said that the day is not far when the guilty will be behind the bars for which his government will not leave any stone unturned.
He said that so far the culprits have escaped the punishment with the patronisation of the successive governments. However, he said that this has discontinued after his government has been formed because they are firmly committed to punish the culprits.
