Won''t hand over Koregaon-Bhima probe to Centre: Uddhav
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his government will not hand over probe in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case to the Centre.
The violence was a result of the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017.
The Maharashtra government had recently okayed the handing over of investigation into the Elgar Parishad case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
"Elgar and Koregaon-Bhima are two separate topics. The issue facing my Dalit brothers is about Koregaon-Bhima and I will not give it to the Centre. I want to make it clear that there will be no injustice to Dalit brothers," Thackeray tweeted.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar had recently publicly expressed his unhappiness over Thackerays decision to hand over the Elgar Parishad probe to the NIA. The NCP is a key constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, along with the Congress party.
