Women, girls face harrowing experiences every day, HM insensitive: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata/New Delhi: Condemning the alleged rape and forceful cremation of a nine-year-old girl in Delhi, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday said women face harrowing experiences every day, with not much being done by the Centre to change the situation for better. Training his guns on Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the issue, the

TMC's Diamond Harbour MP also said that the law and order situation in this country is in shambles

"A 9 year old girl was allegedly raped and forcibly cremated in the national capital, right under the watch of Mr @AmitShah! The law and order situation in this country is in shambles," Banerjee, who faced fierce protests by BJP supporters on Monday during his visit to Tripura, wrote.

He also sought to know if newly appointed Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana was busy with other pursuits.

"The harrowing experiences faced by our women & girls and members from the SC community on a daily basis, show just how INSENSITIVE the HM is," the TMC MP, who is also

the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata

Banerjee stated.

"Recently appointed Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana who is also a close aide of Mr @AmitShah - already failing his duties? Or does his appointment mean taking care of other businesses?!" he added.

Meanwhile, other Opposition parties also targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over the death of a nine-year-old Dalit girl following an alleged sexual assault, questioning the law and order situation in the national capital.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Shah went to Uttar Pradesh to "distribute certificates" but was "unable to handle his own responsibility".

She was referring to Shah's visit to Uttar Pradesh earlier this week during which he praised the Yogi Adityanath government for taking the state to the "top spot" in law and order.

From Hathras to Nangal, there is "jungle raj", Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged.

Tagging a media report on the incident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "A Dalit's daughter is also the daughter of the country."

Bhim Army chief and Dalit leader Chandra Shekhar Azad said that the case should be investigated properly.