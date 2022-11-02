Women empowerment will lead to uplift of society: Prez

Kohima: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said that women empowerment will lead to uplift of the society.



She virtually launched 75 projects at a public reception programme organised by the Nagaland government to mark her maiden two-day visit.

Addressing a gathering, she said, "I am told that the literacy rate among women in Nagaland is the highest in the country and the state is the safest place in the country for women. This demonstrates the high respect accorded to women in the Naga society."

Congratulating Phangnon Konyak on becoming the first woman Rajya Sabha MP from Nagaland, she urged women of the state to come forward and get more involved in public life.

"If women are empowered, there is more development in the society. Women lead with empathy and care, and they would give a new dimension to the development journey of Nagaland," Murmu said.

Most of the 75 projects launched virtually are schools, while some are hostels, roads and bridges, and also a new treasury building.

She also launched smart classrooms in 190 government schools across the state.

"I am confident that these projects will improve literacy, ease of living, boost tourism and economy of the state," she said.

She congratulated Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphui Rio and his government for the successful completion of these projects.

Observing that Nagaland will be celebrating 60 years of statehood in a few weeks' time, she said, "I am happy to note that Nagaland has made significant progress on various development parameters."

Murmu urged the people to rededicate themselves towards making a more prosperous and developed Nagaland.