Women empowerment possible if women are healthy: Varsha

Chandigarh: Additional Director, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department Varsha Khangwal said that women empowerment is possible only when women are healthy.



Only a healthy woman can progress in future and work for the progress of her family.

Varsha Khangwal was speaking on Sunday as the chief guest in the health and hygiene awareness campaign organized by Kumudini Sanskriti Foundation for women and adolescent girls at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Gharaunda block of Karnal and Government Senior Secondary School in Kaimla.

She said that menstruation is a normal process in adolescent girls and women, which every woman has to go through.

But in the beginning, when young girls go through this phase, then they feel hesitant to share what they are going through. Mothers of daughters should understand that they should talk about this subject with their daughters and make them mentally strong.

Give proper answer to every question asked by your daughters on this subject. Daughters should also openly talk to their mother if they are facing any kind of problem in this regard and consult a doctor if needed. She said that girls should pay special attention towards their health and education. She also called upon the female teachers to talk to growing girls on this subject and guide them.