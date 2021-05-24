Women can get Covid vaccine anytime after delivery: Experts

New Delhi: A woman can get vaccinated against COVID-19 anytime after the delivery of her baby, healthcare experts have said and stressed on the need to permit vaccination of even pregnant women to protect them from the infection.



The government recently allowed vaccination for lactating mothers. The NITI Aayog Member (Health) has stressed that there is no problem in breastfeeding after vaccination and it must not be halted "even for an hour".

Healthcare experts have also said that a woman can get vaccinated against COVID-19 anytime after the delivery of her baby. Dr Khan Amir Maroof, Professor, Department of Community Medicine, University College of Medical Sciences and GTB Hospital, Delhi, said there is no risk to the neonate from a vaccinated, breastfeeding mother.

"There is no reason to delay the vaccination after delivery," he said. Further, he said, no specific precautions need to be taken by lactating women in view of vaccination and the same precautions which apply to the general population are applicable to them as well.

Dr.Loveleena Nadir, senior consultant gynaecologist and obstetrician at Fortis La Femme, Rosewalk Hospital and Apollo Cradle Royale, said vaccination can also be done during any phase of menstrual cycle.

"COVID-19 is not an indication for caesarean delivery but there has been an increased frequency of pre-term births and caesarean deliveries, probably due to maternal illness associated with COVID-19 infection."

"If one has recovered from Covid infection, defer vaccination for 3 months from date of recovery," she said.

She further said that if a patient has taken the first dose and later turned out to be pregnant, they are advised to continue the pregnancy.

"Pregnancy doesn't increase the risk of acquiring SARS-COV-2 infection but appears to worsen the clinical course as compared to non-pregnant women," she added.

Experts have stressed on the need to vaccinate pregnant women to protect them from the infection.

Maroof said the government guidelines has not yet recommended COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women.

"This is because the Covid vaccine trials were not done on pregnant women and their safety and efficacy related data is not available."

"The Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India has, however, recommended that Covid vaccine should be given to pregnant women as the risk of getting infected with Covid and mortality is high during this pandemic," he said.