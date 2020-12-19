Women become easy targets in politics: Urmila Matondkar

Mumbai: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar says women are often easily targeted in the world of politics, but it is important for them to stay focused. During a virtual session of "We The Women" with journalist Barkha Dutt on Friday night, the Shiv Sena leader said politics has become a "poisonous" field for everybody, including women, but she was aware of it when she decided to join the field.

"I knew it will be tough but so was the film career. Here, it has become a poisonous field, it has become horribly vicious for anybody that nothing should surprise you. Women do become easy targets," Matondkar said.

She asserted that sexism exists in politics but she has learnt to stay focused on the good work that she intends to do for the people.

"One has to look at it from all dimensions, I do understand where they (detractors) were coming from. We had glamour-oriented career along with a lot of substantial roles.

"Even then (being in film industry) I didn't agree that if you do certain kind of roles then only you are an actor or glamour queen. All these tags beyond a point shouldn't mean anything so I never let it affect me then and even now,"

she said.

Matondkar said that it was her decision to connect with the people through politics and she never lets negative remarks affect her.

"People will keep talking but you need to keep the focus, do your best and expect the best," she added.

The actor started her political career with Congress and contested North Mumbai constituency in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, lost to BJP's Gopal Shetty. After quitting the party in September 2019, Matondkar joined Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena earlier this month.