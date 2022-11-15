Woman's mutilated body found in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (UP): The body of an unidentified woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a well here on Tuesday, police said.



The incident came to light after some locals discovered the body in a well outside the Paschimti village and informed police, they said.

Following this, a forensic team and a dog squad were called in for investigation, they said.

This comes in the wake of a similar incident reported in Delhi where a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days.