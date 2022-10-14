Woman's attire not licence to outrage her modesty: HC

Kochi: A woman's attire cannot be a licence to outrage her modesty nor can it be a ground for absolving the accused who committed such a crime, the Kerala High Court has said.

Justice K Edappagath said objectifying a woman based on what she wears "cannot be justified" and it should not be believed that women dress only to lure male attention.

"There is no reason why a woman should be judged by her clothes. Norms that categorize women based on her attire and expressions can never be tolerated. There cannot be any thought that women dress only to lure male attention. It is wrong to say that a woman was sexually assaulted just because she was wearing provocative clothes.

"Sexually provocative dressing of a victim cannot be construed as a legal ground to absolve an accused from the charge of insulting the modesty of a woman. The right to wear any dress is a natural extension of personal freedom guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Even if a woman wears a sexually provocative dress, that cannot give a licence to a man to outrage her modesty," the judge observed in its October 13 order.

The observation by the court came while expunging from a bail order of a sessions court the remarks that offence of molestation would not be attracted as the victim was wearing a sexually provocative dress.