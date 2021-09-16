Woman whose dance at crossing went viral booked

Indore: Police have registered an offence against the young woman, whose video of dancing on a zebra crossing at a busy square in Indore went viral on social media, an official said on Thursday. The woman, Shreya Kalra, was booked under IPC section 290 (punishment for public nuisance), the police official said.

The 30-second-long video shows that the woman, dressed in black and also wearing a mask and a cap of that colour, starts dancing to the tune of 'Let me be your woman', an English song, s soon as vehicles stop for the red signal at Rasoma square in the city.

Taking serious cognisance of the issue, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had on Wednesday directed the police to take appropriate action against her.

"A case under IPC section 290 was registered against Shreya Kalra, who danced at the traffic signal at Rasoma Square in the city recently," Vijay Nagar police station in-charge TehzeebQazi said. Under this section, a fine of up to Rs 200 is imposed on the offender, he said.

She had posted another video on social media clarifying that her intention was to spread awareness of the importance of traffic rules, like stopping at the red light so that pedestrians can cross safely.