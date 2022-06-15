Woman & two minor children found hanging at home
Medininagar: A 24-year-old woman with her two minor children were found hanging in their home in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said.
The Officer-in-Charge of Nilambar-Pitambar police station, Gautam Kumar Rai said the woman was identified as Rinku Devi of Basaura village. Her body was found hanging in a room while the bodies of her two children - son Kaju (4) and daughter Sapna (2) - were found in the adjacent room on Tuesday evening, the police officer said.
Nobody was at home when the incident occurred.
The incident came to light when the mother-in-law of Rinku returned home from market and found the bodies hanging, he said.
The incident was stated to be a fallout of a family feud, police said.
Police have started an investigation into it, the officer added.
