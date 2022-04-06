Millennium Post
Woman, toddler son crushed to death by bus in UP's Etawah

BY PTI6 April 2022 6:51 AM GMT
Etawah (UP): A one-and-half-year-old boy and his mother were crushed to death under a bus after they fell from a motorbike on the Etawah-Bareilly highway here, police said on Wednesday.

Rushi Shakya (26) and her son were returning home on the bike of her brother on Tuesday evening when the two-wheeler skidded and threw the mother-son duo off the seat, Assistant Superintendent of Police (rural) Satyapal Singh said.

Shakya and her son were crushed by the bus, he said, adding the woman's brother sustained minor injuries.

The road was blocked for a while by irate villagers. They were pacified by officials and the blockade was lifted, the police officer said.

PTI

